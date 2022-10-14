Re: “Harrell wants to overrule own vote on human services wages in Seattle” [Oct. 3, Local News]:

YouthCare serves roughly 1,500 clients in crisis annually. Through housing, education and counseling, our staff meet young people in their darkest moments and help them move toward stability. It’s critical work: 50% of adults experiencing homelessness first were homeless under age 18. By disrupting this pipeline, we can create a region where more community members can thrive.

Our staff makes this possible. And due to lack of funder investment in this workforce, they often earn little above minimum wage.

Frontline workers from YouthCare and our critical partners are the backbones of our community’s homelessness response. Everyday, they provide safety and shelter; offer a warm meal and a shower; help them find apartments; tutor them for the GED diploma; connect them to mental health, substance use treatment and employment training programs to ensure that they have the tools needed to remain stably housed throughout adulthood. There is no homelessness response without them.

As we come together to support a unified response to the homelessness crisis, we must recognize and compensate our workers for the irreplaceable and critical services they provide. We urge city, county and state legislators to increase their investment in front-line staff during current and future budget deliberations.

Emma York-Jones, Chief Program & Impact Officer, YouthCare, Seattle