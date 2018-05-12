Has the Seattle City Council finally reached the tipping point and is the proposed head tax the straw that will finally break the camel’s back?

For too long, the City Council has looked upon the residents of the city as an open bank account that they can continuously withdraw funds from in pursuit of their lofty, and often mismanaged, social programs.

The people are saying enough is enough and are standing up to say no more.

Hopefully, the City Council and Mayor Jenny Durkan will listen, re-evaluate their ideas, and decide to work with the funds they already have in a more efficient manner.

Robert Oberlander, Issaquah