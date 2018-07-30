Seattle spends $12 million per mile on a downtown bike lane while King County-owned Harborview Hall sits empty — yet another example of the bizarre mismanagement of our region.
Pouring taxpayer money into tying up city traffic with bike-lane construction while third-world homeless encampments pop up all over our neighborhoods and green spaces is absolutely insane.
Properly funding Harborview Hall to create a 24-hour full service shelter must be a top priority.
Nancy Anderson, Seattle
Most Read Opinion Stories
- Accountability crucial for Seattle homelessness spending | Editorial
- Update backyard-cottage laws to help make Seattle affordable | Op-Ed
- Seattle’s affordable-housing bargain will be ‘grand’ when developers foot the bill | Brier Dudley / Times editorial columnist
- Hader and Rossi promise best contest in the 8th Congressional District | Editorial
- Mourn the decline of liberal democracy in the new world order | Op-Ed
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.