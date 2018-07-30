Seattle spends $12 million per mile on a downtown bike lane while King County-owned Harborview Hall sits empty — yet another example of the bizarre mismanagement of our region.

Pouring taxpayer money into tying up city traffic with bike-lane construction while third-world homeless encampments pop up all over our neighborhoods and green spaces is absolutely insane.

Properly funding Harborview Hall to create a 24-hour full service shelter must be a top priority.

Nancy Anderson, Seattle