Re: “Regional homelessness authority’s ask of $8.4 billion is unrealistic” [Feb. 21, Opinion]:

It is safe to say people have varying levels of concern related to those who are homeless. I don’t think it would be a stretch to say over the past several years various government entities, specifically in King County, have attempted a variety of approaches to control the increased volume of homeless people.

The plans to date defy explanation. The predominant reason they have failed is because there is no solid plan established, nor follow-up. The homeless population has reached epidemic levels and the approach to reduce this population requires a multidimensional plan.

Now the King County Regional Homelessness Authority has drafted a five-year plan at a cost of $8.4 billion to reduce the “unsheltered.” But as Metropolitan King County Council Chair Dave Upthegrove stated to the editorial board, “I don’t see a realistic path, I simple don’t.” I couldn’t agree more.

We have danced around the homeless maypole too many times in the past, expecting different results. Until KCRHA presents a well-crafted, highly detailed, transparent plan with defined measurements and steps of accountability for success are monitored it, too, will fail at an extremely high cost.

Citizens deserve to understand the specifics of the “plan” in detail.

Marian Thrasher, Renton