Re: “Chopp’s funding grab subverts King County Regional Homelessness Authority” [March 31, Opinion]:

The Seattle Times editorial board slams state Rep. Frank Chopp for redirecting $2 million of already appropriated state money to the Low Income Housing Institute for building tiny houses in Seattle. His purpose was to get shovels into the ground as soon as possible. The editorial also tosses out a snide smear, stating that Chopp’s actions “raise questions about his allegiance to the Low Income Housing Institute, which he co-founded in 1991.”

Rep. Chopp has served in the Washington House of Representatives for 28 years. For every one of those years, his top priority has been creating housing for the most vulnerable members of our society. When it comes to assessing the capability of organizations bidding for funds, I prefer the judgment of Rep. Chopp over that of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority “using a rubric designed with input from stakeholders … and service providers.”

Abe Bergman, M.D., Seattle