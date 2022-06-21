Re: “Homeless deaths rising locally, and fentanyl is largely to blame” [June 18, A1]:

Saturday’s front-page story did a good job of highlighting both the tragedy of drugs and homelessness. However, I think the headline and the emphasis of the story imply that the deaths are a result of being homeless.

I don’t believe homelessness is the root cause of the problem. Rather, drug addictions are what precipitated the descent of these people into their state of being homeless. If our primary efforts focused on addressing the problems of drug addiction and mental health, I believe it would simultaneously address the homelessness problem.

Chuck Clark, Clinton