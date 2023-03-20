Why am I not surprised that now that the homeless encampments are near more affluent and white neighborhoods that we are now seeing a holistic approach to providing services to those who are homeless?

Why didn’t this approach get implemented when the same issues were being faced by those residents and businesses in the Chinatown International District years ago? While I am glad to see action taking place now, it’s a little late for some of those businesses and residents that moved out of the CID because of the concerns about safety.

Let’s hope that the current approach to housing all those in these encampments will have a lasting impact and that the state, county and city continue this effort, especially in those neighborhoods that are majority people of color.

Mike Omura, Seattle