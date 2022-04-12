Re: “ ‘Magnets for crime’: How one Seattle politician’s views shifted on homeless encampments” [April 9, Local News] and “Poll reveals despair about Seattle that leaders can no longer ignore” [April 11, Opinion]:

The Seattle City Council needs to wake up and start fixing problems or step aside.

We just returned from our first road trip in years, driving through cities in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, and saw fewer homeless tents cumulatively in a month than can be seen in Seattle in 15 minutes.

John Kirk, Seattle