Donna Gordon Blankinship’s column correctly responds to the question, “How should the region pay to scale up all the successful programs and house more people?”

A Seattle head tax is not the answer. All of us across King County should take on the challenges of eliminating homelessness and developing affordable housing. Let’s all speak up. Let’s all pay our fair share. Let’s all work together to make these livable communities.

Jeanne Large, Kirkland