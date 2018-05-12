The head tax is necessary to raise much-needed revenue for building affordable housing.

The McKinsey report clearly documents the need to build 14,000 more units. Government cannot afford to do so on its own. Hugely profitable corporations must contribute, especially since their expansion and growing profits are a major driver of higher housing prices.

It is reprehensible to say the head tax will cost jobs. It is the bullying response of Amazon, threatening to halt investments, that could cause job loss.

Amazon and others, with billions in revenues, can certainly afford to pay a relatively small tax. The people of Seattle and their elected representatives must hold the corporations accountable for making their contributions to keeping our city livable and affordable.

Caving to the demands of big business will only increase inequity and further concentrate wealth and power in our city.

James Krieger, Seattle