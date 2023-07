Re: “Where are King County’s homeless residents from?” [July 6, Local News]:

The data is unchanged over the past 30 years. Most homeless people were local residents when they lost their housing. But the Freeattle myth continues.

Apparently, people think if homeless people aren’t from here, we can ignore them.

Good reporting from Anna Patrick and the Project Homeless team.

Rev. Rick Reynolds, Seattle, Operation Nightwatch, Emeritus