Re “Parents speak out about death of homeless woman”:

This is why “safe zones” simply do not work. They are not addressing the root cause of the problem, in this case drug addiction. Allowing sanctioned areas for drug users to live and shoot up is not a solution. How many people must die before the city of Seattle opens its eyes? Injection sites and sanctioned homeless camps perpetuate drug use. Please, Seattle, opt for saving a life, not prolonging a potential death.

Rather than spending millions on homeless camps, tiny houses and injection sites, why not build treatment and training centers to get people off drugs and back to work? Why not get corporate sponsors involved to provide jobs and training in exchange for tax incentives? Why not require contractors of city-funded projects to hire a certain percentage of homeless? Why not provide city jobs to the homeless such as picking up trash and removing graffiti? Why not utilize public schools in the evenings or weekends to assist the homeless with obtaining GED diplomas? Why not do something instead of doing nothing?

Keith Drechsel, Seattle