Re: “Between promises and results, the fine print of ending homelessness” [Dec. 4, Opinion]:

The origins of our homeless crisis are complex and range from Ronald Reagan’s defunding of housing to poor zoning choices. Alex Fryer’s recent column focuses on “if the RHA stumbles” rather than highlighting our local government’s leadership in giving up their individual agencies and silos for regional solutions in the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA). The KCRHA implements policy, funding and services with an equity lens.

It brings the momentum of philanthropy, business and local communities to leverage every possible resource with daily acts of tenacious grace.

The hiring of Marc Dones is a breath of fresh air, and they are a strong leader to root for. We should be celebrating and encouraging innovation in this sector, just as we do in the business sector.

Progress is happening: The KCRHA successfully moved 1,400 households into housing from encampments in Ballard and Woodland Park. Our region has one of the best utilization rates for federal housing vouchers in the country.

We need to harness community energy rather than encourage doubt and suspicion.

The Times could help with education on the root causes of homelessness, and understanding of what each of us can do to build a just and fair community.

Sonya Campion, president, Campion Advocacy Fund, Seattle