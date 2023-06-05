Re: “End King County’s commitment to ineffective homelessness authority” [June 2, Opinion]:

Hooray for King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn for telling it like it is. Apparently that’s hard for most King County officials to do.

It’s about time that the King County Regional Homelessness Authority be disbanded and shut down. The results of shelters provided for the money spent is a horrific waste. Better to support the nonprofits that are at least doing something right besides creating jobs for bureaucratic wannabes.

Don Curtis, Stanwood