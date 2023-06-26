Re: “Regional Homelessness Authority clamps down on dysfunctional board” [June 26, Project Homeless]

No wonder things can’t get done at the King County Regional Homelessness Authority. A board of 19 people anywhere will never get anything done, in my opinion, unless there’s very strong leadership and a clear understanding of purpose and process.

It’s hard enough getting decisions from a five-person board. But 19 and most of them not even knowing what the purpose is? A recipe for disaster. It’s not surprising the RHA is struggling.

Mike Nancarrow, Seattle