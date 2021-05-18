“A charter amendment is not the way out of Seattle’s homelessness crisis” [May 16, Opinion] makes important points about the proposed Charter Amendment 29. However, CA 29’s most obvious flaw is not mentioned: it does nothing to address the cause of the problem.

Spending enormous amounts of public money to address the problems of those who are currently homeless only makes sense once we have prevented more people from becoming homeless.

Our first priority should be to completely understand why so many of us have become homeless in the last few decades. We must ask why our economy fails to produce housing that is affordable for all of us.

Rich Lague, Seattle