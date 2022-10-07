Re: “Chinatown International District pushes back at expanded homeless shelter. Officials ask where else?” [Sept. 25, Local News] and “How King County piles its problems on the Chinatown International District” [Oct 3, Local News]:

There are many other neighborhoods in King County that have no homeless services. Spread the services to other neighborhoods. Everybody bemoans structural racism but continues to not change anything when influential homeowners object.

In the long run, the answer to homelessness is to change zoning so more housing can be built (something also blocked by homeowners). Homeowners prevent new housing, resulting in homelessness as there are more people than housing, then the homeowners make sure no homeless services are built in their neighborhoods.

Put new homeless services somewhere besides the Chinatown ID. How about actually doing something about structural racism rather than just talk about it?

Greg Smith, Seattle