Re: “Interim CEO of homelessness authority puts focus on basics” [Aug. 30, A1]:

King County Regional Homelessness Authority interim CEO Helen Howell skips one of the “basics.” Drug addiction is a major factor in homelessness, but Howell doesn’t even mention it during her interview. And The Seattle Times doesn’t ask about it.

This agency may not be able to address addiction (and treatment) by itself, but the authority should at least recognize the problem. It’s “basic.”

Phillip Johnson, Seattle