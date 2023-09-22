Re: “Homelessness agency ends downtown plan” [Sept. 20, A1]:

I am deeply angry and frustrated that yet another initiative related to reducing homelessness goes down the drain.

Despite the mega millions of taxpayer dollars spent in different ways at every level of government on the homelessness problem, nothing ever seems to get done. When will King County Executive Dow Constantine or any other elected official take responsibility for yet another failure? All we get is a vicious cycle of tax and spend with no end in sight. Enough is enough!

Vidya Shastri, Issaquah