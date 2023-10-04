By
The Seattle Times

Re: “4 ways we can change our approach to the housing crisis” [Sept. 29, Opinion]:

Hear, hear! Finally, someone suggesting a different path out of the homelessness crisis than the current one that is failing.

I have never understood the attitude that rules don’t apply to those who are homeless. Rules apply to all of us who are not homeless in countless ways every day — it is the basis of our civil society. Can you imagine no rules for the roads, no traffic lights, no speed limits, no lanes to follow? Utter chaos would result, which is what is essentially occurring on a smaller scale in the homeless encampments.

Giving a hand up (as the saying goes) to those who want to help themselves and help to those who might be prevented from being homeless is a much better use of resources. Those who refuse shelter/housing because of those frivolous excuses should be given some tough love.

Peggy Yost, Seattle

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories