Re: “4 ways we can change our approach to the housing crisis” [Sept. 29, Opinion]:

Hear, hear! Finally, someone suggesting a different path out of the homelessness crisis than the current one that is failing.

I have never understood the attitude that rules don’t apply to those who are homeless. Rules apply to all of us who are not homeless in countless ways every day — it is the basis of our civil society. Can you imagine no rules for the roads, no traffic lights, no speed limits, no lanes to follow? Utter chaos would result, which is what is essentially occurring on a smaller scale in the homeless encampments.

Giving a hand up (as the saying goes) to those who want to help themselves and help to those who might be prevented from being homeless is a much better use of resources. Those who refuse shelter/housing because of those frivolous excuses should be given some tough love.

Peggy Yost, Seattle