Re: “Stay the course with regional homelessness response” [May 11, Opinion]:

The editorial rightly supports a rational, data-driven planning and competitive decision-making process for homelessness mitigation solutions. Such an approach would have clearly-defined, measurable goals and timelines, and be transparent. Residents would like to see the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (RHA) data to which The Times editorial refers. Of particular interest would be understanding how, what, when and for what cost the RHA proposes to provide for the unhoused.

A homelessness emergency was declared by the King County executive and Seattle mayor on Nov. 2, 2015. In May 2022, thousands remain unhoused. A crisis remains.

The RHA has signaled bias against transitional tiny-home villages. They’re cost-effective, safe and secure, and include laundry, meals and cleaning facilities for those previously surviving in tents, doorways or stairwells. These supportive communities are stood-up quickly and make a positive difference now as a transition toward permanent housing. Tiny homes are not a final solution. However, they serve an important purpose and are proven. Solutions that the RHA appears to favor are taking much longer to establish.

The Times rightly calls for an objective, systematic process over ad hoc, stopgap solutions. That requires transparency and an appropriate sense of urgency.

Pete Melin, Seattle