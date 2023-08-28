Re: “In Seattle, fentanyl’s tentacles reach all the way up to seniors” [Aug. 20, Northwest]:

With much appreciation to columnist Danny Westneat, we again are confronted with this issue that has challenged even the most politically skilled leaders in our community. Repeatedly through these recent years, and in the past with prior Seattle mayors, the homeless question has been an almost standard initial campaign issue.

Our surrounding communities also share in this concern for safety and equity, and countless of those who are homeless continue to be at-risk. Yet here we go again, as empty tiny homes sit behind wire defenses and fences.

One can continue to wonder who has the answer and solution to those who are homeless and their critical survival, this seemingly $64,000 question.

Erna I. Lund, Seattle