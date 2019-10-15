Because it unfolded at tweet-speed and was fueled by social media to which I don’t subscribe, I couldn’t fully grasp the “homeless trailer at the councilmember’s house” hot mess as it was happening. Not until I sat down with an old-school paper copy of The Seattle Times did the fog clear on how our homeless issue in Seattle is so obscured by the preconceptions of those of us who are housed, on both the right and the left.

We’ve got left-wing reactionaries with an itchy trigger finger to call out atrocities by the other side. We’ve got conservative talk-show voices who disavow responsibility for their part in shaping reality, even as they profess glee that their followers might actually put their rants into action.

But then I saw the front page-photo of a politician who, perhaps unwittingly, took a tiny, temporary but concrete step toward easing the housing crisis … only after being thrust into a face-to-face encounter with constituents in the thick of it. It illuminated that Seattle’s housing affordability conundrum will sooner be solved by thousands of actions taken by individuals than by one grand scheme from the left or the right that is never going to happen.

Sven Koehler, Seattle