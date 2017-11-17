The Project Homeless article on explaining the logic for demolition of three brick Tudor houses to expand a church parking lot is so typical of the Seattle double standard. The need for parking is due to the road diet of 35th Avenue Northeast that involves removing curb parking for bike lanes. In addition, a rezone for density and construction of high-end condos a block away puts more pressure on street parking. All are city policies widely supported by Northeast Seattle voters and members of University Unitarian Church.

Actual caring for the “least of these,” such as those needing supportive housing, is so messy and 20th century. I guess the shift toward “advocacy” on the web or packing city-council chambers satisfies the mind, but the soul languishes.

Ralph Kosche, Seattle