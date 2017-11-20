In response to “ ‘When do churches stop caring about people more than SUVs?’ ”:

After working for more than 40 years on housing issues, our congregation’s decision to remove the houses on our property was a painful one. Understanding the implications of this decision, we gave the agency that leases the houses and places residents in them 14 months’ notice. We told the agency we would not proceed with our building project until we were assured that all of the residents had been securely housed. The agency informed us that all of the residents will be moved next year to properties they operate. None of the current residents will become homeless. We trust the agency involved to offer compassion and support in these transitions.

Our congregation has a long and proud track record in working for justice. As times change, adjustments in focus and resources for this work must also change. Seattle has a housing crisis. It is challenging to discern the right mix of advocacy work to address this systemic issue and providing direct services.

As we have done for more than 100 years, we commit ourselves to making progress on that challenge. That work changes, but it never ends.

Rev. Jon M. Luopa, University Unitarian Church, Seattle