Much praise has been heaped recently on the city’s efforts to remove homeless encampments from public property, but I am left wondering why nobody bothers to call out the private property owners whose negligent upkeep practices allow encampments to form right next to their neighbors’ homes. This problem especially predominates in South King County, where I live. Private property owners should not be let off the hook when letting allowing encampments and crime into our neighborhoods. Rather than simply blaming and displacing individual homeless persons, we should call upon our neighbors fortunate enough to own multiple homes to clean up their act and stop neglecting their private contribution to this public crisis

Josh Eskew, Renton