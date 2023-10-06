Re: “West Coast cities start to confront the limits of the liberal dream” [Sept. 30, Local News]:

Liberal Democrats have governed Western cities while the homelessness crisis has escalated. The liberal U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit has aggravated the situation by ruling that there is a constitutional right to squat on public property, thwarting belated efforts to clear homeless camps.

How ironic that these liberal cities and the Democratic governor of California are now pinning their hopes for relief on a conservative ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court and its conservative members.

Tom Gumprecht, Freeland