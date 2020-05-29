Re: “Allowing homeless camping almost everywhere in Seattle is a bad idea” [May 27, Opinion]: Thanks to Tim Burgess for providing some common sense, vision and, yes, compassion to the homelessness crisis. I was taken aback by a recent quote from Councilmember Morales that camp removals have “really eroded the trust of the folks in the homeless community.” What about erosion of the trust of the rest of the population of the city? Removing people from a public park restored my trust that the city may have the guts to head in the right direction!

I was on the board many years ago of a nonprofit that helped homeless people get off the street and into housing where they can get the help they need. That is still what we need to do. Leaving people on the street is not compassionate or healthy for any of us. Doing this will cost a lot more than we are spending now, but I, for one, am willing to pay my share, if there are metrics and accountability to ensure we are making progress, unlike the present ‘plan’ where we spend $100 million a year to watch the problem get worse.

Steve Sewell, Seattle