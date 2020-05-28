Re: “Allowing homeless camping almost everywhere in Seattle is a bad idea” [May 27, Opinion]: Kudos to Tim Burgess for his Op-Ed in opposition to the misguided legislation proposed by City Council members Tammy Morales, Teresa Mosqueda and Kshama Sawant to allow camping anywhere in the city.

Have these council members completely lost their minds? Have they no sense or concern about the “greater good” or public safety? This ridiculous legislation clearly shows that these three members are dangerously flawed in their perception of public service.

Russell Preston, Everett