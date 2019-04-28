When I began teaching first grade in the 1990s, it seemed logical and important to make home visits. [“Could teacher home visits work here?” Education Lab, April 25.] I learned a great deal about lifestyle, and how much support parents and students had or needed.

But it also took a great deal of time. Teachers spend so much time preparing for lessons during the day and weekends already. This is another uncompensated activity that teachers are being asked, again, to include in their daily regimen.

I stopped visits because my union was concerned about me going on solo visits.

I believe a better understanding of parental needs and support would be great information for any teacher. However, teachers working two jobs and taking classes to maintain certification will now find more stress in their day with demands of visiting homes.

Teachers should be compensated for this valuable extra effort.

Jim Thompson, Seattle