Re: “Don’t use HoloLens for war, Microsoft workers tell company”:

U.S. military action in modern times has not been in oppression of other peoples, but rather in response to armed aggression and oppression by other states or parties — against enemies who kill gay men; kidnap Yazidi girls for sexual slavery; burn prisoners alive; deny women any education; direct airliners to crash into office buildings in America; and consider it their sacred duty to kill any Westerners or even other Muslims who hold different beliefs.

I could not help but think of the men and women from Washington state who have lost their lives in the wars here mentioned since the attack on our country of 9/11. Microsoft employees should know that if HoloLens technology ever does evolve for use on the battlefield, its first use would be to help keep U.S. soldiers from being killed.

Since Microsoft has declined to cancel this contract, these employees can only, in superior conscience, resign their jobs.

Dave Barber, Seattle