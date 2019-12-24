Reading about major car crashes involving multiple vehicles in snowy parts of the country, I think back to a recent Friday afternoon driving northbound on Interstate 5 approaching Seattle.
Visibility was unusually limited that afternoon due to heavy rain, darkness and continuous water spray from accumulation on the road. Yet a number of drivers were far exceeding the speed limit.
Speeding, and bad weather and road conditions, should not coincide.
Thomas Frey, Mercer Island
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.