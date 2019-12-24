Reading about major car crashes involving multiple vehicles in snowy parts of the country, I think back to a recent Friday afternoon driving northbound on Interstate 5 approaching Seattle.

Visibility was unusually limited that afternoon due to heavy rain, darkness and continuous water spray from accumulation on the road. Yet a number of drivers were far exceeding the speed limit.

Speeding, and bad weather and road conditions, should not coincide.

Thomas Frey, Mercer Island