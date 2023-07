Re: “Tips to ease July 4 travel through busy Sea-Tac Airport” [July 1, Northwest]:

In the article about traveling to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, so much could have been said about public transportation. The Link light rail from Seattle, buses from Bellevue (Sound Transit 560, for instance).

We all should consider using these ways to travel, especially to Sea-Tac over holidays. It is more economical, environmentally friendly, safer and way more relaxing. Try it!

Norma Line, Bellevue