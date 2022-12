Re: “The wonder of Christmas — and our world — through a child’s eyes” [Dec. 25, Opinion]:

Thank you to editorial cartoonist David Horsey for his column on the delights of being a grandparent.

As grandpa to girls of 8 and 5, his words were a perfect reflection of my experiences with them. Escaping into their worlds has helped keep me sane throughout these challenging times. If only we could all retain some of that magic as we age.

Leonard de Vries, Seattle