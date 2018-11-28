Finally, one of the nations of the world is considering action against Saudi Arabia for its war crimes in Yemen, even as the U.S. president shamefully brushes aside the Saudi’s killing of Jamal Khashoggi, not to mention their three-year bombing campaign in Yemen that has killed thousands of innocent civilians.
Let’s hope that justice is finally served despite the stance of our own government.
Harry Stern, Seattle
