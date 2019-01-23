Re: “School closes for a day amid fallout over D.C. videos”:
Perhaps a next bold next step for Twitter in working toward solutions to our pervasive problem with snippets of information becoming “truth” would be to tweet to its followers the email from a Twitter representative: “Deliberate attempts to manipulate the public conversation on Twitter by using misleading account information is a violation of the Twitter Rules.”
But I don’t imagine most of them diligently read the newspaper and therefore have no access to fuller information.
Teresa Coda, Renton
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.