Re: “School closes for a day amid fallout over D.C. videos”:

Perhaps a next bold next step for Twitter in working toward solutions to our pervasive problem with snippets of information becoming “truth” would be to tweet to its followers the email from a Twitter representative: “Deliberate attempts to manipulate the public conversation on Twitter by using misleading account information is a violation of the Twitter Rules.”

But I don’t imagine most of them diligently read the newspaper and therefore have no access to fuller information.

Teresa Coda, Renton