Re: “Rethinking when it’s time to replace your smartphone” [Sept. 21, Business]:

I agree with the recommendation to rethink when it’s time to replace our existing amazing smartphones with the newest, latest and greatest version. However, I feel the article missed the opportunity to highlight the most important reason why.

The much more compelling reason to wait comes from evaluating the decision through the lens of climate change. Our decisions and actions as consumers can no longer be blind to this point. Doing so hinders us from becoming part of the solution. The impact to climate change needs to be considered as part of all our decision-making, no matter how seemingly small or inconsequential.

Whether it’s on our roads or in our homes, reducing our overall level of consumption is critical. At the same time, consuming as efficiently as possible is just as important.

Donald Neifert, Woodinville