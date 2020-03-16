Some of us still remember the rationing by the Office of Price Administration during the war years in the 1940s. Not only was it to supply more goods for the military but to reduce hoarding. During times of anxiety, people begin to hoard. Currently, as the coronavirus pandemic becomes more evident, this fear intensifies; thus more hoarding.

Having lived through the rationing of the World War II years, I would hope that we won’t need to return to such an extreme measure to control the hoarding of paper products, water, food and other goods.

John Choco, Maple Valley