Re: “Charges filed in hit-and-run death of bicyclist near West Seattle” [Jan. 4, Local News]:

I am sad to hear that another cyclist died in a hit-and-run accident. However, the suggestion that the state should automatically presume liability for drivers who hit pedestrians or cyclists is irresponsible and unfair.

As both driver and cyclist, I regularly encounter cyclists and pedestrian in non-reflective dark clothing, sans lights, ignoring stoplights, traffic signs and directions, and/or jaywalking. Add the element of surprise (sudden entry from behind a parked car or driveway) and poorly lit streets, and you have a recipe for tragedy.

Such situations should only be looked at on a case-by-case basis, “innocent until proven guilty.”

Camille Shea, Seattle