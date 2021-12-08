Re: “Even a day to remember slavery divides us” [Dec. 5, Opinion]:

In September, Canada held its first Truth and Reconciliation Day in response to finding mass children’s graves at former sites of residential schools for its Indigenous population. The proposal to establish a Slavery Rememberance Day, co-sponsored by U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, would be a similar action but is too narrow.

America is an exceptional nation in many regards, but like any nation has had historical sins such as slavery, genocide of Native Americans, internment of Japanese Americans, or even the ongoing oppression of many by addictions or economic conditions. We need a day to remember these failures and to rededicate ourselves as a nation to addressing ongoing injustices.

Perhaps, honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we as a nation could remember the difficult facts of our past but also rededicate ourselves to realizing his dream of rising up and living out the true meaning of America’s creed: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.” This could be the day when, as he predicted, “All God’s children will be able to sing with new meaning, ‘My country ’tis of thee, sweet land of liberty, of thee I sing.’ ”

Thomas M. Herron, M.D., Gig Harbor