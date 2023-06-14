Re: “ ‘But what about Hillary’s emails?’ Trump backers draw comparisons” [June 14, Nation & World]:

There are two points I would like to make regarding Hillary Clinton’s emails vs. President Donald Trump’s documents. First, if, as Trump’s defenders say, Clinton should have been locked up for her offenses, shouldn’t the same be said of him?

Second, it is my belief that Clinton was punished. When news of her arrogant use of a personal server to host sensitive government data broke, I said to myself, “She just lost herself the election.” A costly indiscretion indeed.

Neal Engledow, Blaine