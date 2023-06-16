Re: “Secretary Cardona cancels UW commencement speech amid researchers strike” [June 10, Local News]:

Forty-seven thousand students and loved ones gathered in the drizzle June 10 at the University of Washington to celebrate student accomplishments. Yet U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona chose to cancel his commencement speech just hours before the ceremony began. Really? Will his actions change the outcome of UW’s contract negotiations with striking research scientists and engineers, represented by UAW Local 4121, as he purports? Probably not. But did his actions negate the time and accomplishments of deserving students and families by denying them a commencement speaker? Most definitely.

I work at a middle school, and this lack of mindfulness is behavior we would condemn in a sixth-grader. To cancel just hours beforehand was especially thoughtless to UW students and families. If Cardona truly wanted to show support for the union (whose members did show up at the commencement to celebrate students), he should have taken the golden opportunity to support them in his commencement speech.

Instead, he took a lazy pass, thumbing his nose not so much at the university, but at the most special day of its students. Badly played by Secretary Cardona.

Emily Thompson, Mercer Island