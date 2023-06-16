In early June, the faith community gathered to grieve the closure of the School of Theology and Ministry (STM) at Seattle University. After 54 years of forming diverse religious leaders through graduate-level theological education, Seattle University is discontinuing its seminary programs that offered pathways to careers in chaplaincy, ministry, counseling, nonprofit leadership, activism and more.

The decision to close STM was made behind closed doors in early 2020 and poorly communicated to stakeholders that June, shocking students, alumni, faculty and donors. Since then, SU has repeatedly broken promises to the STM community, most notably by failing to initiate a process to consider integrating STM’s academic programs into other university structures. Though they continue to sweep this closure under the rug, students and alumni have been relentless in pushing back and calling for justice.

As we celebrate STM’s impact, we mourn this loss of space to reimagine and reform church within the largely secular landscape of the Northwest. Seattle must recognize this absence and consider how we evolve progressive, theological and spiritual education. Together, we can carry forward STM’s legacy of forming faith leaders for transformative justice in a world dominated by SU’s market-driven values.

Jessica Zimmerle, Seattle, STM Alum, MA, 2021