Re: “Groups call for probe of Harvard legacy admissions” [July 4, A1]:

Let’s eliminate legacy admissions and admissions based on the amount of money donated when it appears a son or daughter might not make the cut. I have seen this happen.

Examine admissions for talented incoming athletes, be they four-star football players or good baseball players — any athletes. How do their SAT scores and GPA match up against nonathletes? If athletes are getting preferential treatment, let’s stop that.

I am a former longtime Husky season ticket holder and University of Washington alum.

Ric Rosales, Shoreline