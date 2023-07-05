By
The Seattle Times

Re: “Groups call for probe of Harvard legacy admissions” [July 4, A1]:

Let’s eliminate legacy admissions and admissions based on the amount of money donated when it appears a son or daughter might not make the cut. I have seen this happen.

Examine admissions for talented incoming athletes, be they four-star football players or good baseball players — any athletes. How do their SAT scores and GPA match up against nonathletes? If athletes are getting preferential treatment, let’s stop that.

I am a former longtime Husky season ticket holder and University of Washington alum.

Ric Rosales, Shoreline

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories