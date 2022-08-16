Re: “Herrera Beutler principled to the end, gracious in defeat” [Aug. 12, Opinion]:

I was saddened to read that U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler lost her primary for reelection to Congress to Joe Kent as she was one who indeed stood on her principles, only to lose to an election denier, as stated by The Columbian newspaper’s editorial board: “Kent claims the 2020 election of Joe Biden as president was fraudulent — a claim that has no foundation in fact but earned him Trump’s endorsement.”

Also, I wonder, since another Washington congressional Republican, U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, won his primary and she lost hers, whether she was also the victim of sexism.

Ron DiGiacomo, Seattle