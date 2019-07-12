I am a Vietnam veteran and work in the law-enforcement field. More than 20 years ago, I came across an article in the paper, and it contained a very informative sentence that I cut out and placed in my billfold as a daily reminder: “My dictionary defines hero as a person noted for feats of courage or nobility of purpose, especially one who has risked his or her life.”
I encourage everyone to do the same, especially young parents. Baseball players, football players, soccer players, movie stars, music artists, or politicians are not heroes, and I wish everyone would quit misusing this sacred word. These are only common people who are good at what they do, and that’s it.
Tim Bailey, Auburn
