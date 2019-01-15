Share story

By
The Seattle Times

Here is just a starting list of true national emergencies: the opioid epidemic; homelessness; failure to provide adequate health insurance to all Americans; the incarceration rate of African-American males; failure to provide a minimum family wage to all working Americans; 40 percent of Americans not having at least $400 for emergencies; gun violence in our schools, places of worship and public spaces.

Mark Benedum, Normandy Park

Letters editor: letters@seattletimes.com.