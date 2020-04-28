Re: “King County faces 2 outbreaks at once, as hepatitis A spreads amid coronavirus pandemic” [April 9, Northwest]:

The local hepatitis A outbreak must be dealt with now. And the lack of leadership at the city of Seattle and King County to provide much needed hygiene centers and vaccines for the homeless requires immediate correction.

We know from the outbreak in San Diego that we must take the vaccines to the people. We cannot wait for them to come to a clinic. Equally important, homeless people must be able to use toilets and have access to handwashing. Our region cannot afford a two-year hepatitis A outbreak. Not now, not ever.

Darby DuComb, Seattle