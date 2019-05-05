School librarians teach our children how to use a library for reading and research. The funding for school library staffing and materials is inadequate.

The city of Seattle is asking us to approve a seven-year levy of $219.1 million for our public libraries.

I know Seattle Public Schools and Seattle Public Library budgets are funded from different sources and under different regulations. Nevertheless, if the Public Library levy passes, shouldn’t we find a way to use some of the revenue to support our school libraries?

Marilyn Smith, Seattle