School librarians teach our children how to use a library for reading and research. The funding for school library staffing and materials is inadequate.
The city of Seattle is asking us to approve a seven-year levy of $219.1 million for our public libraries.
I know Seattle Public Schools and Seattle Public Library budgets are funded from different sources and under different regulations. Nevertheless, if the Public Library levy passes, shouldn’t we find a way to use some of the revenue to support our school libraries?
Marilyn Smith, Seattle
