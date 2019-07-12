As a former reading teacher, I used the Slingerland approach discussed in the Education Lab series. It brought success to many of my Title I students.

When I moved to Washington, I learned that my first-grade grandson was struggling with reading. He received instruction in a very scripted, very boring program used by many special-education teachers. I started using Slingerland with him, and by the end of first grade he had caught up with his classmates. His teacher said students don’t usually leave the scripted program for a long time.

Slingerland is successful because it uses real books and gives students a solid foundation in phonics while using visual, auditory and kinesthetic pathways to the brain. Most of all, though, it gives students confidence and joy in being able to read without a struggle.

I believe all elementary and special education teachers should receive Slingerland instruction. I hope the state of Washington encourages this approach to successful reading.

Kathleen Flynn, Bothell